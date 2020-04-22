|
FRANCES MAE LUTHER THOMPSON ("MAZIE")
May 15, 1935 - April 13, 2020
Our funny, loving, card-playing Mom and friend passed to heaven on April 13, 2020. Her journey started on May 15, 1935, in San Francisco with her parents Frances Selina Bardsley and Arthur William Luther. She was profoundly impacted by the death of her father when she was 8 years old. Her mother remarried and Frances was also raised by her sweet and gentle stepfather, Paul McKinney.
Frances attended school in both San Francisco and Vallejo. After graduating high school, she entered the Samuel Merritt Hospital Nursing Program. Upon graduation in 1956, she started her nursing career at San Jose General. She met Morris "Jim" Thompson in Holmes, Humboldt County, and they married in June 1957. Jim graduated from the CHP Academy in July 1958 and they moved to Crescent City with their newborn daughter Katherine. Next, they were stationed in Willow Creek, and then in Humboldt County. They settled in Fortuna and added to the family with Harry born in 1959, Kay in 1961, and James in 1963.
Frances was playful and game for nearly anything. Her adventures included a teenage solo trip to Alaska on the ferries, annual camping trips to Trinity Lake, riding motorcycles on Black Lassic (there was always a crash or two), taking the kids to Disneyland, and trips to Europe. We all have our favorite memories of Frances playing cards. She played cards with her children when they went camping, with the neighbors on Saturday night, on Fridays with her grandkids, and weekly with many friends over the years. She was an avid bowler and attended many national tournaments. She was creative and sewed, knitted, and painted.
She was kind, compassionate, and loving. Frances was a faithful member of the St. Francis Episcopal Church for over 50 years. She served on the Vestry, Altar Guild, and several committees. She enjoyed leading Morning Prayer and other services when needed. She was part of the Health Ministry that served the community.
Frances served Fortuna as a registered nurse for 25 years at Redwood Memorial Hospital. She served in surgery, emergency, oncology and found her calling in obstetrics. Her children always knew she could bandage their cuts and scrapes, and were amazed at her nursing skills at the birth of their own children.
Frances was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jim, and her sisters, Berniece Betz and Lucille Johnson. She is survived by her children: Katherine Thompson (Tony Sauer), Harry Thompson (Jana), Kay Thompson (Dan Murphey), and James Thompson; grandchildren: Colleen and Laura Thompson-Kuhn, Krysta Sauer Blake (Tyler), Stephanie Sauer (Rachel), Justin Walkup (Susy), Nic Thompson (Teresita), Tim Thompson, Garrett Farnsworth, Cassie Nichols (Brendan), Taylor Farnsworth (Jordan), Greg Murphey (Gina), and Carrie Murphey; and her great-grandchildren: Duke, Penny, Kade, Tricia, Sophia, Maya, and Athena.
The family is thankful for the compassionate care provided by Sequoia Springs Senior Living and Hospice of Humboldt. They made her final days as comfortable and family friendly as possible during COVID restrictions. For this we are eternally grateful. If you wish to honor Frances, please consider a donation to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 568 16th Street, Fortuna, CA 95540, or Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95503.
A memorial will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church at a later date to be announced here.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 22, 2020