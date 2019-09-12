|
|
FRANCIS CHRISTEN
1930-2019
Francis Christen left us on 9/4/19. A lifelong resident of Humboldt County, Francis was born on the family dairy in 1930, attended Grizzly Bluff Elementary School and graduated from Ferndale High School. The son of Tony and Helen Christen, Francis was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (Bacchetti), and four brothers: Joe, Alvin, Harold and Richard. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Olga Lucchini and Anne Christen; nieces Mary Christen-Lauchli (Eric) and children, Celia McMartin and son, Penny Lucchini-Hilson (Bill) and children, Debra Diaz (Bob) and son; nephews Paul Christen (Jean) and children, Larry Lucchini (Connie) and children; dear cousins Jim Regli (Susan) and children; and many special friends from the Ferndale Community too numerous to name individually.
A medic with a MASH unit during the Korean War, Francis was very proud of his service to our country and was a longtime volunteer at the Ferndale VFW. Francis was likewise very proud of his Swiss heritage and a working member of the Humboldt Swiss Club. Francis also enjoyed doing repair and remodeling work for the Assumption Church, doing volunteer work for the Ferndale Museum and participating in Ferndale parades. A kind soul who loved to talk and laugh, Francis will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial Information: A viewing will commence at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, on September 14, 2019, at Assumption Church in Ferndale, followed by a rosary at 10:30 a.m., and a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, followed by a lunch at the Assumption Church Parish Hall.
Donations in memory of Francis may be made to the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, Ferndale Veteran's Hall or Ferndale Museum.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 12, 2019