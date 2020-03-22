|
|
FRANK ALVES
1925-2020
Frank G. Alves passed away in Sacramento, California, on Mar. 6, 2020, a few days before his 95th birthday. He was born in Crescent City, California, the 2nd child of Rosa and Frank Alves, Sr. He earned the rank of life scout in the BSA, before dropping out of school after the 8th grade and going to work to help support his family. In 1943, at the age of 18, while working at Hammond Lumber Company, he joined the Marine Corps and served in the South Pacific during WWII.
After the war, he returned to Humboldt County and worked for Spiers Lumber Company as a heavy equipment operator, where he was recruited by Hyster Company because of his skills and experience with their equipment in the lumber industry. He became their Northern California representative and continued to consult and advise on their equipment designs for lumber handling and later for tree fruit, nut and vineyard materials handling equipment for the next 45 years. He was elected salesman of the year seven times by Hyster, and a company boardroom still bears his namesake. He worked for Hyster Company until his retirement in 1987.
In 1947, he married Mary Margaret Figgins and raised four sons: Gary, David, Harold and Bruce. He was an avid hunter and sportsman and enjoyed motorcycle touring and salt water fishing in his retirement.
For most of his adult life, he ran 6-1/2 miles every day, until the last few years when he was forced to walk instead of run. When he was 87, he did his 6-1/2 miles by hiking down into the Grand Canyon and back out on the Kaibab Trail.
He was a man of great faith and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church up until his passing. He was loved by many and respected by all. However, the greatest legacy he leaves behind for his children and grandchildren is an impeccable work ethic, unprecedented discipline and the importance of standing up for what is right.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Alves, and is survived by his brother, Ernest and his wife Gloria Alves, sons and their wives, Gary (Joyce), David (Kathe), Harold(Lelani) Bruce (Ann), grandchildren Chris Alves, Meghan Alves Thayer, Jason Alves, Clark Alves and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 22, 2020