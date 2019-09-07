|
FRANK CONNER COPE III
1930 ~ 2019
Frank was 88 years old when he passed away in Fortuna California Monday morning September 2nd. His parents were Isabelle and Frank Junior Cope. He was born in Los Angeles on November 30, 1930. Frank joined the Air Force after graduating High School. He and Wanda were married in 1952 and lived in Sacramento, West Point, and Fortuna, all in California.
Frank worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company for 27 years, was self employed in many successful businesses. He worked as the Lock Doctor in Fortuna, and in a previous location built his home, work shop, barn and double garage. He also helped build his daughter and son in law's home.
Frank was a Mason in good standing for over 50 years, a HAM radio operator and enjoyed helping his children in various activities from softball coach to boy scouts leader. He was a member in Lion's Club, CASA, Rotary and an active member at Fortuna United Methodist Church.
Frank and Wanda spent 67 years together visiting family, friends and traveling. Some of Frank's hobbies included building model air planes, putting puzzles together and side walk supervising at construction sights.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda, oldest daughter, Sharon, husband Kevin, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grand children and many close friends. Preceded in death are daughters Cindy and Karron and son John.
You are invited to a Memorial Service at Fortuna United Methodist church at 922 N. Street, September 14, at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, please give to you favorite charity or memorial.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 7, 2019