FRANK PERINO SR.



1932-2020

Frank Perino Sr. was born in Gilroy on January 27th, 1932 and passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020. Frank grew up on a prune ranch working with his father and brother. He graduated from Gilroy High in 1949. While in high school, Frank played many sports, but baseball was his favorite. He was to sign with the pros, but the Korean war took him instead. He served four years in the Air Force. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to ranching, married and had four children. During this time, he coached Little League and became President creating many winning teams. In the 1980s, Frank divorced and moved to Eureka where he met and married Alma. During this time, he went to work at Harbor Lanes. Frank brought a new meaning to bowling creating different leagues and tournaments and starting the Harbor Lane Match Club. He made it fun! He became quite a bowler himself bowling five 300 games. Frank was also a member of the Elks for 64 years. He was a great guy, hosting many parties and Bar-B-Ques he loved to cook.

He will be missed by many, especially his buddy Pete Da Massa who he talked to every morning and night. He leaves behind his devoted wife Alma, his adult children Frank Jr., Melinda, Michael and Kenneth, his stepchildren, his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his brother Jerry (Rosalind) and niece Tina Perino. He was preceded in death by his father Joe, his mother Carrie and his nephew Jerry Jr. He will remain in our hearts forever.



