Fransisco Vega
1938 - 2020
Fransisco Vega

Fransisco Vega was born 9-18-1938. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11th 2020 at Sea View Rest Home.
He was 81 years old. He leaves many friends in Humboldt County whom he worked with at Louisiana Pacific and Scotia Palco.
He was born in Acambara ETO, Mexico. He came to the United States of Amercia in 1975.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Matilde Vega, brother Pedro Vega, and sister Virgina Osornio.
He was an active member of the St. Bernard's Catholic Church. There will be no service due to Covid-19. Please pray for his soul. Francisco was a very nice and friendly guy. He had so many friends that he forgot a lot of their names.
When they saw him around town, they would say hi!, Fransisco and he would answer Do I know you? and they would answer Yes! We worked together at Louisiana Pacific 40 years ago. Fransisco said, Oh, yeah, I remember you from the planer chain pulling wood.
We will never forget him. He is always going to be & live in our hearts and minds. May he rest in Peace!

Published in Times-Standard on Jul. 19, 2020.
