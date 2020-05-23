Fred Sundquist Sr.
October 20, 1935-
May 16, 2020
May 16th, 2020 in the early morning hours, our Dad passed away to a place without pain. Dad was a good man and believed in working hard to provide for his family. Upon graduation from Eureka High School in 1953, he started his career in radio and marine electronics, working for Commercial Radio and Electronics in Eureka. His job would take him to many mountain tops and back wood logging camps to maintain repeaters for County radios and local logging companies.
After Don Carranza decided to retire and close Commercial Radio, Dad started his own business, Fred's Marine Electronics. Dad became very successful, maintaining electronics for the fishing industry along the Northern California coast. Dad would never turn anybody down when they would ask for his help. He could fix just about anything.
In his later years, Dad fell in love with golf. Each year he would buy one or more new clubs, declaring that the old ones were defective!
He spent many summers with family at Trinity Lake on his houseboat which he built. Along with his good friend Paul Green, they built additional houseboats for many people on Trinity Lake.
His other big interest was spending weeks at a time in Mexico, playing golf and eating buckets of shrimp!
Dad is preceded in death by his parents, Crissola and Charles Sundquist, his wife of 50 years, Jan Sundquist, his sister Barbara Coffman, nephew Rex Coffman, niece Siri Atmore, great grandson Brayden Ford and Brayden's father Travis Ford.
He is survived by his children, Fred Sundquist Jr. (Linda), William "Tad" Sundquist (Cyndi), Sue Hurd (Don) and Sandy Heston (Jeff).
His grandchildren, Renee Ford, Andy Sundquist (Catherine), Trevor Sundquist, Trey Sundquist, Jenni Fong (Alvin), Steve Hurd (Jami), Justine Graney (Jesse) and Taylor Heston (Mallory).
His great grandchildren, Jeran Ford, Chezney Sundquist, Preslee Sundquist, Asia Fong, Jordan Fong, Noah Hurd, Peyton Graney and Maddux Graney.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Frye's Care Home for loving and taking great care of Dad. Also we would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt.
Due to Covid19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brayden Allen Ford Foundation, in care of Humboldt Area Foundation, or to your favorite charity.
October 20, 1935-
May 16, 2020
May 16th, 2020 in the early morning hours, our Dad passed away to a place without pain. Dad was a good man and believed in working hard to provide for his family. Upon graduation from Eureka High School in 1953, he started his career in radio and marine electronics, working for Commercial Radio and Electronics in Eureka. His job would take him to many mountain tops and back wood logging camps to maintain repeaters for County radios and local logging companies.
After Don Carranza decided to retire and close Commercial Radio, Dad started his own business, Fred's Marine Electronics. Dad became very successful, maintaining electronics for the fishing industry along the Northern California coast. Dad would never turn anybody down when they would ask for his help. He could fix just about anything.
In his later years, Dad fell in love with golf. Each year he would buy one or more new clubs, declaring that the old ones were defective!
He spent many summers with family at Trinity Lake on his houseboat which he built. Along with his good friend Paul Green, they built additional houseboats for many people on Trinity Lake.
His other big interest was spending weeks at a time in Mexico, playing golf and eating buckets of shrimp!
Dad is preceded in death by his parents, Crissola and Charles Sundquist, his wife of 50 years, Jan Sundquist, his sister Barbara Coffman, nephew Rex Coffman, niece Siri Atmore, great grandson Brayden Ford and Brayden's father Travis Ford.
He is survived by his children, Fred Sundquist Jr. (Linda), William "Tad" Sundquist (Cyndi), Sue Hurd (Don) and Sandy Heston (Jeff).
His grandchildren, Renee Ford, Andy Sundquist (Catherine), Trevor Sundquist, Trey Sundquist, Jenni Fong (Alvin), Steve Hurd (Jami), Justine Graney (Jesse) and Taylor Heston (Mallory).
His great grandchildren, Jeran Ford, Chezney Sundquist, Preslee Sundquist, Asia Fong, Jordan Fong, Noah Hurd, Peyton Graney and Maddux Graney.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Frye's Care Home for loving and taking great care of Dad. Also we would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt.
Due to Covid19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brayden Allen Ford Foundation, in care of Humboldt Area Foundation, or to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on May 23, 2020.