FREDERICK C.

JEWETT, JR.



1941 - 2019

Fred left us peacefully in the evening of February 24, 2019. His death occurred following a brief illness at Marin General Hospital in Marin County, California. Fred was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed art and music and socializing with others. We will miss him.

Born in Eureka, Fred attended Eureka High School where he graduated at the top of his class in 1959, then went on to study physics and architecture at Stanford University, graduating with a master's degree in architecture. He lived in Palo Alto and worked in architecture and real estate for a number of years in the Palo Alto area.

Returning to Eureka in 1998 to care for aging parents, Fred remained in the family home for many years. He was an active member of the United Congregational Christian Church, where he sang in the church choir. He loved participating in many activities in the Eureka area, especially in Old Town.

Fred is survived by his brother Ron Jewett, sister Patricia Cunningham, nieces (Erin Cunningham, Dara Tucker, and Eliza Jewett-Hall), in-laws, grand-nephew, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Jewett.

Plans are being made for a private family graveside service in Eureka at a date to be determined. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary