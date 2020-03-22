Home

Fredricka "Rickie" Mack


1945 - 2020
FREDRICKA 'RICKIE' MACK

1945-2020

Fredricka (Rickie) Joyce Mack took her last breath on this Earth and was called home to Heaven on March 17, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side. Rickie was born on March 22, 1945 in Coffeyville, Kansas to parents Alfred Junior and Thelma Pauline Gowen who preceded her in death. Rickie moved to Sams Valley, Oregon in her early childhood and lived there until 1964, when she married Herschel Lewis Mack. The couple were married for 55+ years, and settled in McKinleyville, California where they raised two children, Douglas Gordon Mack (deceased) and Julie Elizabeth (Mack) Felkins. Rickie proudly graduated from Humboldt State University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in Child Development, and she was a long-time teacher's aide and school secretary at Morris Elementary School in McKinleyville. In 2010, after both Rickie and Herschel had retired, they moved back to Sams Valley where they resided until the time of her death. Rickie was an active Cribbage player with the American Cribbage Congress and the local Medford Cribbage Club and earned her Life Master Award for tournament play and Silver Award for local Grass Roots participation. Rickie loved spending time with her cat, Tache, but Rickie especially enjoyed being a grandparent most of all. "Memaw" (as she was affectionately called) was happiest with her only surviving grandchild, Cecil Wayne Lewis (CJ) Felkins on her lap. Rickie is survived by her husband, Herschel, her daughter and son-in-law and grandson, Julie and Cecil and CJ Felkins (Central Point, OR). She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Vonnie Gowen (Central Point, OR). Rickie was preceded in death by her parents (Alfred and Thelma), her son (Douglas), and two grandchildren (JD and Joy).
The family would like to thank Asante Rogue Valley Hospital for their compassionate, comforting care and the Rogue Valley Manor Wellness Facility for their expert care and compassion as well. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that contributions in Rickie Mack's memory be made to the Humboldt Area Foundation (Douglas G. Mack Memorial Scholarship Fund) hafoundation.org.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 22, 2020
