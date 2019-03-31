GABRIELLE MARIE VIVATSON



1970 - 2019

Gabrielle (Gabe) Marie Vivatson, 48, passed away on March 16th, 2019 at her home in Fortuna, California, surrounded by the ones she loved, after a courageous 14-year battle with Breast Cancer. Gabe was born in Glendale CA, to her mother Mary Smith and her father James Dubuque. She was raised in Big Bear Lake, CA, where her first job as a lifeguard started a lifelong journey of helping others. Gabe married her soulmate, Ted Vivatson on June 13th, 2015 at the Carrville Inn in Trinity Center, CA. Gabe took a lot of pride in her work as the HR Manager and Special Projects Manager at Eel River Brewing Company. She also served as a board member for the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce where she loved being involved in the local community. Gabe is lovingly remembered by her family and many friends as self-less, courageous and inspiring.

Gabe is survived by her husband Ted Vivatson, daughter Kaylynn Dubuque, mother Mary Lyall (Eyestone-Smith) and step-father James Smith. As well as her five siblings Jeanne Teegarden, Carole Zepeda, Margaret King, James Dubuque, and Elise Traylor. Predeceased by her father James Dubuque Sr.

All are welcome to join her celebration of life at the Eel River Brewing Co. pub and restaurant in Fortuna, CA, April 20th from 12 to 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Please sign the guestbook at www.times-standard.com. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary