GARLAND MOOREHEAD
1929 - 2019
Garland Donald (Don) Moorehead of Colusa, died September 19, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico of natural causes. Don was born October 14, 1929 in Arcata, CA to Garland Dudley and Rowena Marion (Rolley) Moorehead. He grew up in Eureka and on Chalk Mountain Ranch near Bridgeville. Sometimes he had to be a ranch kid, to meet the quota of students for Aunt Ruth's one room school.
Don was in the Navy for 6 years and a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved to tell us stories of his Mediterranean tour.
In 1948 he married Ramona Thomas and they had one daughter during that marriage.
In 1953 he married his second wife, Jacqueline Vesgaard Jenness. She brought two children to their union and together they had four more daughters. He was widowed in 1997.
In 1957 Don entered the CA Highway Patrol Academy Class known as the Governor's class, it was a double class to accommodate expansion of the Highway Patrol. Upon graduation he returned to Eureka for his first assignment. In 1959 he transferred to Red Bluff. He transferred to Santa Rosa in 1968, but in less than a year was promoted to Sargent and accepted an assignment at the LA Com Center. A few months into this assignment he transferred to Concord. In December of 1971 he achieved his goal of returning to the Sacramento Valley by transferring to Williams where he retired October 2, 1985. After retirement he volunteered his expertise as a Colusa County Sheriff Volunteer.
However, work was not over for him, besides working each year in rice harvest, he worked for Ram Trucking and then as a security guard for Olam tomato processing plant.
Finally retiring at age 85.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline and ex-wife Ramona, stepdaughter Janice Cope and son-in-law Richard Tyler. He is survived by his daughters, Rita (Charlie) Gillespie of Loleta, Paulette Powell of Live Oak, Cathy Moorehead of Colusa, Dawn (John) Nissen of Williams, Kim Tyler of Colusa. Stepson Al (Marivic) Jenness of Salinas, and son-in-law Tom Cope of Hana HI. Grandchildren, Bill (Jan) Gillespie of Eureka, Rhett (Heather)
Gillespie of Medford OR, Anna Gillespie of McKinleyville, Laura Gillespie of McKinleyville, Johnna (Mike) Hensen of Meridian, Dane (Trisha) Nissen of Willows, Elizabeth (Joe) Skutley of Live Oak, Nicole (Roy) Keller of Hood, Joshua (Jessica) Ellison of Port Orchard WA, Sarah Ellison of Colusa, Brandon (Tamara) Tyler of Sutter, Jonathon (Kendra) Tyler of Chico, Donald and Victor Jenness of Salinas and 22 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Sunday November 10, 2019 at 11:00am, at Colusa Cemetery (1974 Wilson Ave, Colusa). A Celebration of Life will follow at Colusa Veterans Hall, next to the bridge (1-99 East Main Street, Colusa). Bring your favorite side dish.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 29, 2019