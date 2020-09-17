December 6, 1939 –August 23, 2020

Gary Douglas Morris, of Salem, Oregon passed away on August 23, 2020. Gary was the second of seven children of the late Earl Thompson Morris and Gertrude Vivian Forster Morris. He was born in North Bend, Oregon, but his family moved periodically around Oregon as his father followed each next timber job. In 1957 the family moved to Arcata, California where Gary attended high school and entered the Navy.At the time of his father's death in 1961, Gary left the Navy and started working in the local timber industry. He worked for G.P. and L.P. as a hook tender and for seventeen years falling redwood timber.In 1964 Gary married Maydene Davis and they had one child, Gary Jr. He also helped Maydene raise her six children by a previous marriage. Gary was a very talented wood craftsman making all sorts of clocks, cribs, wall hangings, etc. from redwood burl. He was also a talented wood carver, making intricate pieces with moving parts from a single piece of wood.In the early eighties as the timber industry was declining, he decided to become a fisherman. He operated several boats out of Trinidad California and he single handedly built a 32-foot fishing boat from plans in his backyard, which he also fished out of Eureka and Trinidad.In 1990 Gary suffered the loss of his wife Maydene. In 1991 he met and married Mary Ellen Hayes and the couple moved to Salem where he worked for several years in trucking. During these years he helped Mary raise her three grandchildren Tim, Mike and Katie.Gary is survived by his wife Mary, children Joseph Smith, Linda Smith, Connie Sharp, Dale Morris, Lynelle Lindquist and Gary Morris Jr.; his brothers Michael Morris, Timothy Morris, James Morris and his sister Jeanne Morris; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Gertrude Morris, his wife Maydene, daughter Rosalee Ford, and brothers Denton Morris and Kelly Morris.The family would like to thank Mike Uboldi and Katie Uboldi for the assistance and care that they have shown Gary for many years. Graveside memorial service will be private.