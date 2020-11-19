10/26/1955 – 11/09/2020

Gary Eugene Stillwell passed at St Joseph's Hospital, with family by his side, on November 9, 2020 at the age of 65.Gary was born in Garberville, California on October 26, 1955. He lived most of his life in Alderpoint California. Gary ventured out a couple of times, to Southern California, but soon returned to his home town of Alderpoint.Gary enjoyed cutting fire wood with his family and enjoyed playing softball back in the day. He loved to spoil his nieces and nephews and never missed a Giants game.Gary is predeceased by his parents Bev Wayne and Donna Stillwell, Brothers Randy and Carrie Stillwell.Gary is lovingly remembered by his brother Douglas and Michael Stillwell, of Alderpoint, Gerald (Christina) Stillwell of Garberville, Sean Stillwell of Hawaii, and nieces; Lindsay Crenshaw, Elisha, Shayna, and Sarrie Stillwell, his nephews Jared, and Michael Wayne Stillwell, his great nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.The visitation will be held at Gobles Funeral Home, 560 12th Street Fortuna, on Friday November 20, 2020 from 11;00 am – 2:00 pmGraveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Covelo, California on Saturday November 21,2020 at 2:00 pm.