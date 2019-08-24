|
|
DR. GARY KARSHNER
1943 ~ 2019
Dr. Gary Buchanan Karshner, 76, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2019 in Seattle, WA.
Gary was born on May 8, 1943 in Palo Alto, CA. Despite being born into a family of Drama and English teachers, he showed an early fascination with the night sky and the physical sciences. By high school, he had not only designed and built his own robot, but also had constructed himself a chemistry lab in his family's basement, frequently asking his father to make trips to the local pharmacy to fuel his experiments. Gary graduated from Arcata High School and went on to obtain a B.A. in Astronomy with minors in Mathematics and Physics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1972. While studying for his Ph.D in Astrophysics from the University of Oregon in 1976, he met his future wife, Matilda Gawf. They were married on July 26, 1980.
He became a father the year before completing his Ph.D in 1984. His career in academia soon moved the family to Gettysburg, PA, where their second daughter was born. He taught physics and astronomy at Gettysburg College from 1985-1990, during which time he also published articles in the American Journal of Physics. In 1990, he accepted a position at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX, earning tenure in 1997 and teaching there for 23 years before retiring to the Seattle area to be near family in 2013.
Gary's quiet demeanor hid a mind resonant with knowledge. While he was not one for small talk, he would carry on in-depth conversations about black holes, gravity, the nature of energy, the space-time continuum, thermodynamics, as well as theatre, literature, philosophy and religion. His special interest in the history of science led him to create his own course on the subject while at St. Mary's. Central to his talent for teaching was his unique ability to break down complex subjects into easily understood concepts.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Donald Winfield Karshner; mother, Gayle Buchanan Karshner; brother Dr. Warner William Karshner; and stepfather Dr. Stanley "Neb" Roscoe.
He is survived by his two daughters, Maggie Karshner, of Seattle, WA, and Kate Karshner, of Charlotte, NC. His daughters will remember him for instilling in them the values of loyalty and frugality, of thinking critically, a love of science, and a profound appreciation for the night sky. He is also survived by his former wife, Matilda; his devoted sister-in-law, Diane Nason; nephews Eric Karshner with wife Suzanne; Brett Karshner with wife Tania; grand-niece, Georgia Karshner; cousins Theresa Ueland of Grayland, WA and Bernard Young of Medford OR, as well as many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Karshner Museum in Puyallup, WA on Monday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Astronomers Without Borders, an organization that works to bring astronomy education and equipment to people all over the globe. https://astronomerswithoutborders.org/
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 24, 2019