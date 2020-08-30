1938-2020

On Friday, August 14, 2020, Gary Don Paoli, loving husband, father of three children, and grandfather and great grandfather to many, passed away at the age of 82.Gary was born on April 15, 1938 in Fort Bragg, CA to Alfred and Anne Paoli. On August 26, 1960, he married Nancy Bonanno. Together they raised two daughters, Elisa and Christina, and one son, Gary David Paoli. He was the proud, loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, and great grandfather to six. Gary loved his friends like family, but listing them fully would fill pages.It is hard to capture in words the full breadth of living, the number of lives touched by Gary during his 82 years on Earth. Gary's professions were as varied as his hobbies. He was a police officer and a game warden, a commercial fisherman and heavy equipment operator. But work tells only a small part of his story.Gary's love for life meant he brought richness and improvisation to the moment. His hobbies were many, and he pursued them with a passion second only to the ways he showed love and support for his family and friends.Gary's musical talents were remarkable. He taught himself to play accordion, guitar, piano, and harmonica. His music brought dance, singing and laughter to more parties than one can count. His harmonica performances at Sacred Heart church were said to bring a transcendent spirituality to the moment. He made wine from Zinfandel grapes, revitalizing a tradition of his (and his wife's) Italian family heritage. He hunted wild mushrooms throughout northern Humboldt and taught scores of people to do the same, with respect and honor for Nature. He was an artist, who painted, drew and etched. He was a builder, who could tinker and problem solve his way through near any home project, a skill which he passed on to many. He developed a passion for photography and videography, documenting the natural beauty of his surroundings, as well as the lives of his grandchildren, from theatrical performances to baseball and football games. He was an honorary coach for more than one football team, providing video material for team meetings that he and Nancy hosted in their living room. He was a gardener and creative landscaper, whose rich, lush backyard became a favorite place to recreate or to rest for his family and friends, as well as for countless critters (some invited, some not). He was a reader and a thinker, who instilled in his family a belief that one pursues knowledge throughout life, for with knowledge comes understanding, compassion, confidence and strength.Gary will also be remembered how he taught his family, friends and anyone wise enough to listen, the importance of recognizing and embracing the precious present. To live in the moment. Not in the memory of what was, nor the imagination of what might be, but in the moment that surrounds us. For in the present is where we find true meaning; in the present is where we find peace.Gary was surrounded by the love and warmth of his wife and children in the moment he passed. They will be forever grateful to have shared this moment with him.Gary was preceded in death by his father, Alfred; his mother, Anne; and his great granddaughter Miona Violet Nancy Girsback. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Nancy, his three children, his daughter-in-law Antonia Gorog, his sons-in-law Timothy Girsback and Dustin Asbill, his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sister Betty, and several cousins.His family expresses thanks for the kind words, thoughts and prayers shared with them since Gary's passing. They also express heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Humboldt for the kind, compassionate care provided to Gary and support to the wider family.The family welcomes sharing with them, in writing or otherwise, anecdotes that capture favorite memories of time shared with Gary.In lieu of flowers, Gary's family asks please consider making a donation to Hospice of Humboldt.