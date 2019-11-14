|
|
GAYLORD DOWD
1952-2019
After a long battle against cancer Gaylord Dowd passed away at the age of 67 on November 9, 2019 at his home in Eureka. He was born February 9, 1952 in Hoopa. He was preceded in death by his parents George Milton Dowd, Agnes Mildred Nixon Dowd, brothers Milton Leroy Dowd and Roger Lyle Dowd, sister Marjorie Madeline Jones, and nephew Floyd George Jones, Jr.. Uncle Gaylie, as he was known, was a witty and playful person loving to joke and tease his nieces and nephews. He was devoted to his family, and loyal to his friends. Gaylie was the beloved brother of Gloria and Philip Vigil, and the loving uncle to Danette and Inmar Munir, Christie Vigil and children Wa-Kara, Philly and Dowd, Fawnee and Benny Helms and children Shy, Summer, Kethnu and Selaya, Koe-Soes Vigil, Kessie and Mike Masten and children Ashley, M's, Meka, JoJo, and Koby; Delilah Jones and children Sadie, Priscilla, Little Floyd, and Everett, Tina and Morgan Grass and children Sequoyah and Ma-the, and niece Michelle Jones. The wake will be held at the family home on Thursday, November 14 with the services on Friday at Hoopa Tribal gravesite. George Nixon Blake is officiating. The family would like to thank Chance 4 Change for their devoted & loving care of Gaylie in his final years. Pall Bearers: Philip Vigil-O'Rourke, Floyd Jones. Sequoyah Grass, Dowd Vigil, M's Masten, Kethnu Helms, Jake Blake, Victor McCovey, JoJo Masten, Koby Masten, and Cawtep Silvia.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 14, 2019