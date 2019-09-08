Home

1938 - 2019
GEORGE BRODY JR


Beloved husband and father George Brody Jr passed away Aug 22, 2019. He was 81 years old. Survived by his loving wife Dianne
Gibson Brody, daughter Cynthia of Spokane WA son Curtis Brody daughter-in-law Denise Twing Brody grandchildren Josh, Ethan, and Ellie Brody of Vancouver WA and son Christopher Brody of McKinleyville CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring of 2020 at the McKinleyville CA Seventh-Day-Adventist church where he was a member for over 40 years.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 8, 2019
