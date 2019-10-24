|
GEORGE IRELAND
George Dale Ireland passed away at his home in Fortuna on October 15, 2019. He was 87.
Dale grew up in Carlotta and graduated from Fortuna High. After graduation, he joined the Navy, serving on the destroyer USS De Haven as a chief petty officer in engineering. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
After his time at sea, Dale returned to Humboldt County, where he met and married Janet Gracey Frey. They would be married for nearly fifty years, until her death in 2007.
Also soon after arriving back in Humboldt, Dale went to work in the woods, setting chokers and skinning Cat, until he found his passion hauling logs. Over the next forty-five years, he would drive, and drive well, for George Sorenson, for Canevari Timber, and for Lewis Logging. After retiring as a driver, Dale taught commercial driving at the College of the Redwoods' vocational program.
He spent the last several years enjoying his retirement. He stayed active, read voraciously, and never stopped making new friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Ireland, his wife Janet Ireland, and his daughter Judy Frey Axelson.
He is survived by his brothers, Jerry and John Ireland, and his sister-in-law Pat Ireland; by his children, Galen Frey, Gayla Frey Thompson, Philip Ireland, Timothy Ireland, and Patrick Ireland; by his daughters-in-law, Sally Frey, Cindy Ireland, Katherine Ireland, and Renee Ireland; and by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was loved and will be missed.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 24, 2019