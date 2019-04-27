GEORGE GUNDERSON



George was born on February 17th, 1922 to Trigve and Selma Gundersen. He passed away peacefully on April 25th at the age of 97. With the exception of his military service, he lived his entire life in Eureka. George was predeceased by his parents and sisters, as well as by his wife of 46 years, Phyllis, his son Gary, his grandson Timmy, and most recently a beautiful great-granddaughter named Torvi Ann.

George first left home in 1942 to weld in the shipyards of the Bay Area to support the war effort. He then proudly served in the military during WWII as a training officer for B-25 bomber crews. At the end of his service he returned home to become an owner of the business his grandfather started, Nilsen Company.

George was a true man of honor and a consummate gentleman. He was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage as well as being a local businessman for over 50 years. His biggest source of pride however was his family. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bob Robertson and his daughter-in-law Teresa and Paul Brisso. He also leaves 5 grandsons and wives:

Scott and Kim Robertson, Gabe and Leah Gundersen, Garth and Amy Gundersen, Garrett and Karen Gundersen, and Gregg and Shianne Gundersen. His grandsons gave him six great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Brody, and Brantson Robertson and Makenna, Garren and Hadley Gundersen.

In true Norwegian style, George was happiest on the ocean in his boat trolling for salmon or tossing out crab pots. He also spent many hours in his orchard tending his many apple trees, which produced the best fresh-pressed juice. The family would like to extend our profound appreciation to the Ida Emmerson Hospice House whose compassionate care made dad's last few days peaceful. We would also like to thank his cardiologist, Bryan Dorgan, for his honesty and compassion as well. Dad received tremendous care from both.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice House of Eureka, 3327 Timber Fall Ct, Eureka 95503, or the . A celebration for dad will be held at Old Growth Cellars, 1945 Hilfiker Lane in Eureka from 2-5 pm on Sunday May 5th.