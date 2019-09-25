|
GEORGE SANDERA
1955-2019
George Alexander Sandera, age 64, passed away Sunday September 15th surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. From his birth on September 8th 1955 to his death on Sunday he lived life in high gear and inspired others to do the same. He was born in Gardenia California to Jiri and Vera Sandera he was the oldest of five siblings. His love of cars and surfing was only surpassed by his love for his wife Janet who he married on December 8th 1979. George made his choice to serve the Lord in 1987. His faith and zeal ever since has been an inspiration to us all. George is survived by his wife Janet; Daughters Mandie and Liana, grandchildren Ian, Jacob, Noah and Bennett; By his brothers Rene and Cary and sisters Christina and Arianna. He is preceded in death by is parents. Georges family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House for the care and kindness he received there and ask that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Georges name.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 25, 2019