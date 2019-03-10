Resources More Obituaries for Georgia Bazard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Georgia Faye Bazard

1932 - 2019

Georgia Faye Bazard passed away in Eureka on February 4, 2019, at the age of 86. Georgia was born February 17, 1932 in Chama New Mexico. She spoke fondly of her early life living on her grandfather's ranch in Chama. The strains of the Great Depression eventually led her father to seek work elsewhere and the family moved several times before settling in Spokane Washington. Georgia graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1950. Soon after, she met her husband Richard "Dick" Bazard, a returning WWII navy veteran who was pursuing an electrical engineering degree at Washington State University in Pullman, WA. Georgia worked as a teller in a Pullman bank until her husband graduated, then the couple moved to southern California where they started a family and Dick worked as an engineer. Georgia delighted in her family and the people she met. She embraced her life in the Los Angeles area (Glendora) with trips to the beach and pursuits of painting and quilting. She eventually returned to work, first as a teller at a local bank, and then as a staff member in the business office of the local community college. Dick and Georgia first retired to Bellingham Washington and then to Eureka California. Georgia lived a rich life with Dick and her children. Dick and Georgia took pride in her three children all graduating from college and pursuing their interests. Georgia also enjoyed travel, including a trip with her daughter to visit relatives in Wales, and trips with her husband to Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Panama, Alaska, and even a trip around the world. Georgia is remembered as a gregarious person who was quick to start up a conversation with whomever she met. Her children and grandchildren fondly remember Georgia's "gift of gab", her love of her family, and her enthusiasm for trying something new. Her husband once described her as "an outgoing gal".

Georgia was preceded in death in January 2009 by her husband Richard Bazard. Georgia will be greatly missed by her three children, Victoria Bazard Stone and her husband Gerald Stone, Bryan Bazard and his wife Laurie Bazard, and David Bazard and his wife Mary Mallahan; and her three grandchildren, Loren Stone, Piper Bazard, and Madii Bazard.

