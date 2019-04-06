|
|
GEORGIE A. WALBURN
Georgie A. Walburn, Eugene, OR formerly Eureka, CA passed away, March 15, 2019, at the age of 78 at Riverbend Hospital after a short battle with several health complications.
Georgie is survived by her husband of 59 years Tom Walburn, brother Wesley Martin, children Kelly Whipple, Laurie Murphy, Julie Ketchum, grandchildren Brian Whipple, Josh Weeks, Casey Weeks, Nicholas Walburn, Lisa Murphy, Sara Murphy, Amanda Partain, Rebecca Partain, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded by her son Mark Walburn.
Georgie worked in the care field as a CNA for over 25 years before retiring. She was an avid bowler and involved in the bowling community for many years.
A celebration of life will be held on April, 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Samoa Women's Club 115 Rideout Ave. Samoa, CA 95564. There will be a potluck and drinks provided. All are welcome so bring your favorite dish and memories of Georgie.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 6, 2019