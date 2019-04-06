Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGIE WALBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGIE WALBURN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGIE WALBURN Obituary
GEORGIE A. WALBURN

Georgie A. Walburn, Eugene, OR formerly Eureka, CA passed away, March 15, 2019, at the age of 78 at Riverbend Hospital after a short battle with several health complications.
Georgie is survived by her husband of 59 years Tom Walburn, brother Wesley Martin, children Kelly Whipple, Laurie Murphy, Julie Ketchum, grandchildren Brian Whipple, Josh Weeks, Casey Weeks, Nicholas Walburn, Lisa Murphy, Sara Murphy, Amanda Partain, Rebecca Partain, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded by her son Mark Walburn.
Georgie worked in the care field as a CNA for over 25 years before retiring. She was an avid bowler and involved in the bowling community for many years.
A celebration of life will be held on April, 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Samoa Women's Club 115 Rideout Ave. Samoa, CA 95564. There will be a potluck and drinks provided. All are welcome so bring your favorite dish and memories of Georgie.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.