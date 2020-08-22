Jerry was born February 9, 1967 to Jim and Karen Beacom in Fortuna. He died unexpectedly August 5, 2020 in his home in Fortuna. His sudden passing has left a great loss for so many.He was predeceased by his father Jim Beacom and his grandparents Jim and Helen Beacom and Ted and Deloris Mendenhall. His grandfather Jim Beacom founded Beacom Construction, and his grandfather Ted Mendenhall was the pastor at the Lutheran Church in Fortuna. The Beacom family established the James H. & James R. Beacom Scholarship fund at College of the Redwoods for students in the Construction Technology program.He is survived by his mother Karen Beacom Colby; stepfather Herb Colby; brother Bob Beacom; nephew Teddy Beacom; stepbrothers Kris Colby and family; Dan and Lorraine Colby; aunts and uncles Sylvia and Mark Patton, Judy Trimble, Mike and Joan Jolly, and Linda Markley.Jerry graduated from Fortuna High School and Sacramento State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. His financial career began with Edward Jones in Mark Christensen's office in Fortuna. He then transferred to St. Louis, MO, where he worked at the main office for two years, and after this training, he returned to Humboldt County to join AG Edwards-Wells Fargo advisors in Eureka. In 2016 he moved back to Fortuna to manage an Edward Jones office with Branch Office Administrator Vanessa Viggers. He loved working with Vanessa and his wonderful clients.Jerry's passion for golf started when the family moved close to Redwood Golf & Country Club in 1976. He and brother Bob and neighbor Gregg Seiler walked to the course, and under Mel Babica's eye, spent many hours learning the game. His love of golf continued throughout his life, and he enjoyed many golf trips to Oregon, Nevada and Mexico. The high point of Jerry's golf travels was last summer when he and friend Ken Stringer traveled to Scotland where they were able to play a round of golf at St. Andrews. He was a member of Redwood Golf & Country Club and Native Sons of the Golden West.Due to COVID19, his wide circle of extended family, friends and clients were unable to gather for a celebration of his life. The family hopes, however, that you will celebrate his memory when you are able to be with those you love in the coming months.