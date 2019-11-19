|
|
GERALD "JERRY" L. HUNTER,SR.
November 5,1926 -
November 1,2019
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Hunter, Sr. passed away at home on November 1, 2019, just 4 days short of his 93rd birthday surrounded by caring family members and thoughtful caretakers. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, backpacking, waterskiing and working hard. He was still hunting, filling his own deer tag at 91 and using his chainsaw throughout his 90's providing support and firewood to friends and family. A special thanks to Gift Ranch for providing hunting opportunities and friendship.
Jerry spent his life in Humboldt County, the grandson of early Petrolia settlers. He was known by many neighbors for his rescue efforts during the 1964 flood. He worked in the dairy industry for nearly 50 years, and truly enjoyed the relationships and community that came with delivering milk in bottles house-to-house and then to stores and restaurants (especially the Cherry Blossom Bakery) throughout Eureka.
Jerry was a proud WWII vet, serving in the US Navy in the South Pacific. He and his shipmates were part of the occupying forces and were present at the signing of the surrender of lmperial Japan. After the war he returned to Humboldt where he met his beloved wife, Blythe, whom he shared 67 wonderful years and raised three children.
Jerry and Blythe loved traveling with friends and family and enjoyed countless summers at Trinity and Shasta lakes. They especially liked going to their grandchildren's sporting events throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Blythe; parents Lewis & Margret Hunter; sisters Maxine Christensen, Carolyn Meador, Nancy Belli. He is survived by his daughter Virginia Wilson (Jim); sons, Gerald Hunter Jr (Kathy) and Rodney Hunter (Kristy); grandchildren Skip Hunter, Bo Wilson, Jae Wilson, Travis Hunter, Brian Hunter; and great grandchildren Treven and Tyler Hunter, Shawn and Dakota
Hunter, Jackie, Laney and Andrew Wilson; and finally their beloved dog, Tiger, a gift from their great- grandchildren.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Cemetery November 22, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 19, 2019