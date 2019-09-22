Home

Gerald (Jerry) T. Webb was born in Los Angeles, California on September 25th, 1945 to the family of Pastor William C. and Beatrice K. Webb of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He went to elementary school at Los Angeles Academy, junior high school at San Francisco Junior Academy, and high school at Golden Gate Academy in Oakland and Monterey Bay Academy in Watsonville, California.
He joined the U. S. Army in 1965. He was sent to Hawaii for his tour of duty as a Medical Specialist. When he returned, he went to Fresno City College where he obtained an Associate degree in Industrial Arts and Business. He move to Eureka in 1992.
For his life work he became an insurance adjustor. He was very good at his job and greatly admired in his profession. He was known for his wonderful, witty sense of humor and love of music and was loved by his friends and family.
He passed away on August 29th, 2019 in Eureka, California due to complications from Parkinson's disease. We celebrate his life and he will be missed by those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil and his father, Pastor Webb. He leaves his wife, Rebecca Webb of Eureka, California, his mother, Beatrice Webb, and his sister, Estelle Webb, of Fresno, California; three children, Brian, Leslie and Tina; four grandchildren and family and friends spread throughout California.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 22, 2019
