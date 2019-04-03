GERTRUDE (TRUDY) SCHNEIDER



1930 - 2019

Trudy Schneider, aged 88, of McKinleyville, CA, went to be with the Lord on March 17th. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William, her brother Ray, her four children Keith, Greg, Lori and Lisa, and their spouses, eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Born Gertrude Ann Lentzsch on May 19th, 1930 to Alfred and Frieda, in Plainfield, N.J., she had two sisters and four brothers. She married William in 1954 and together the couple moved to Whittier, CA in 1957, where they lived for 46 years. In 2002 they relocated to Salem, OR to be nearer grandchildren, then again in 2013 to Humboldt County to be with family.

Trudy was a devoted mother and grandmother whose Christian faith was evident in her warm hospitality, community outreach, and her genuine love for others. Her dining table was always set, ready to serve family, friends and strangers alike, welcoming all into her home. Her lifetime of generosity is an example to all, leaving behind many cherished memories.