Giabbo "Joe" Pera
Gioabbo "Joe" Pera passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was 89 years old.
Joe immigrated to the United States in 1960 at the age of 30 from Italy. He married Anita Pecchia and settled in to life in America. Together they raised a son, Steven Pera.
He worked as a Green Picker, picking ferns for local florist shops. In the mid 70's he went to work for Eureka City Garbage and operated the cardboard press from which he retired.
In 1961 he started a small yard service which he continued until his death.
Joe had a passion for gardening and animals. His yard was always in full bloom with fruit trees, plants and flowers. He also loved raising birds. At one point the yard had peacocks, chickens, ducks, Guinea hens, pheasants, canaries, parrots and let's not forget, cats and rabbits!
In his later years, he would be seen around town, in his little red pickup headed to mow lawns. After his "official" retirement from City Garbage, Joe was once asked why he didn't give up doing yards as well. His reply was that, "Sometimes, I'm the only person some of these people see all week long."
Joe was very proud to maintain the landscaping at Saint Bernard's Church. In 2008 he received an Award of Merit, from Keep Eureka Beautiful, for his work with the Church landscaping. Gardens that continue today.
Joe was a member of Italian Catholic Federation, the Knights of Columbus and the Sons of Italy, where he held the distinction of being a first class Polenta stirrer at the Sons of Italy polenta feeds.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Anita Pecchia Pera, who he missed greatly.
He is survived by his son, Steven Pera, various family members in Humboldt County and in Italy as well as many, many cherished friends.
Services will be held at Saint Bernard's Church on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Rosary will be at 12:30pm, followed by a funeral mass at 1:00pm.
The family would like to thank all physicians and nursing staff at Saint Joseph's Hospital who so compassionately cared for Joe in his finals days. Your kindnesses and concern are beyond compare.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund in Joe's name or to the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 8, 2019