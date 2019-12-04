Home

Gina "Jean" Rovai


1931 - 2019
Gina "Jean" Rovai Obituary
GINA "JEAN" ROVAI

1931-2019

Gina "Jean" Sabatini Rovai was born in Korbel, California October 3, 1931 and passed away November 29, 2019. She grew up in the Italian community of Rio Dell and graduated from Fortuna High School in 1949. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Rovai, who predeceased her by 27 years to the day. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dion.
Jean traveled the world with her husband until his death. She was an astute financial manager, owning several local businesses and worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement.
Family and friends described Jean as a kind and gracious woman who was dedicated to her family and church.
She leaves her daughters, Eugenie Rovai and Stephanie Steffen (Dan), grandson, Jesse Rovai and granddaughter, Chloe Herman.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 4, 2019
