GINO P. ZARUCCHI
Gino P. Zarucchi passed away on July 14, 2019, in Fortuna, CA at the age of 93. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 4, 1926, at the Old General Hospital in Eureka, Ca. He spent his early years in the lumber camps in Fieldbrook with his parents, Michele (Mike) and Isolina.
He moved to Eureka when it was time for his schooling to begin. He attended Eureka High School, leaving during his junior year to enlist in the US Navy. He served aboard the USS Buckingham in the Pacific as a machinist mate. He was among the first servicemen to enter Nagasaki at the end of WWII.
Upon his return to Eureka, he found employment at Hansen's Machine Shop on Broadway. He met his future wife Christine Strom, who worked at the used car dealership next door, Car-A-Day Hodges. They married in August of 1949 and together had five children.
In January of 1958, Gino began his 33-year long career as a firefighter for the City of Eureka. On his retirement, he continued to enjoy his past times of hunting, tending his farm animals, and visiting with his friends. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka.
Gino was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Isolina, his infant brother Bruno, his wife Christine in 1978, and his longtime friends and neighbors Bill and Angie Enos.
Gino is survived by his children Nina Zarucchi-Mize (Dean Mize) of Chowchilla, Jim Zarucchi (Jeannie) of St. Louis, MO, Ann Hribal (David) of Springville, UT, Carol Holzberger (Paul) of Hydesville, and Mary Zarucchi (Bob Goland) of Menlo Park; grandchildren Kristen Potter, Mary Block (Aaron), Peter Holzberger, Zachary Goland, and Sophia Goland, and great-grandson Jayden Potter.
The family wishes to thank Ava Zampatti and her staff at Sequoia Springs Memory Care of Fortuna for their kind and attentive care of Gino over the last six years and Christi, Gino's Hospice nurse, who was a delightful presence and the ultimate professional.
Visitation will be held at Sanders Funeral Home on August 3, 2019, from 9-11am. The service is scheduled for 11 am at Sanders Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ocean View Mausoleum.
Please make any memorial gifts to Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95503.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 28, 2019