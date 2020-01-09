Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Valdez


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Valdez Obituary
GLORIA VALDEZ

Mar 7, 1937 - Oct 11, 2019
Gloria M. Valdez passed away peacefully with family at her side on October 11, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 82.
Gloria is survived by her sister Mary Mendez, her children, Teresa, Suzanna, Edward, Katherine, Anna, Martha and Vicente, 10 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death, by her husband Antonio Valdez and son, Antonio Valdez Jr. and brother Frank Munoz. She was a focused loving individual who loved to read and who was passionate about gardening, but most of all family.
A memorial and Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, in Eureka CA. Please call daughter Teresa at 503 701 7858 for further information
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -