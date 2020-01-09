|
|
GLORIA VALDEZ
Mar 7, 1937 - Oct 11, 2019
Gloria M. Valdez passed away peacefully with family at her side on October 11, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 82.
Gloria is survived by her sister Mary Mendez, her children, Teresa, Suzanna, Edward, Katherine, Anna, Martha and Vicente, 10 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death, by her husband Antonio Valdez and son, Antonio Valdez Jr. and brother Frank Munoz. She was a focused loving individual who loved to read and who was passionate about gardening, but most of all family.
A memorial and Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, in Eureka CA. Please call daughter Teresa at 503 701 7858 for further information
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 9, 2020