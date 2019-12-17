|
|
GLYNN SMITH
7/4/1942 -12/9/2019
A long time resident of the Arcata/Bayside area passed away from complication from a fall at is home.
Glynn was preceded in death by his parents Ad and Johnnie Smith his two sisters Geraldine Martinson and Carolyn (Sue) Donahue. He is survived by his brother Ron Smith (Tami ) many nieces and nephews close friends good neighbors and his beloved cat.
There will be a service at Paul's Chapel 1070 H Street Arcata December 27th at 2:30.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 17, 2019