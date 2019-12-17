Times-Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul's Chapel
1070 H Street
Arcata, CA 95521
(707) 822-2445
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynn Smith


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glynn Smith Obituary
GLYNN SMITH


7/4/1942 -12/9/2019

A long time resident of the Arcata/Bayside area passed away from complication from a fall at is home.
Glynn was preceded in death by his parents Ad and Johnnie Smith his two sisters Geraldine Martinson and Carolyn (Sue) Donahue. He is survived by his brother Ron Smith (Tami ) many nieces and nephews close friends good neighbors and his beloved cat.
There will be a service at Paul's Chapel 1070 H Street Arcata December 27th at 2:30.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul's Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -