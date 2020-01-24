|
GRACE R. SUMMERS
Grace R. Summers (née Luther) was born Nov 28, 1930, in Eureka, CA and passed away Dec 4, 2019, in Poway, CA. She was an extremely intelligent woman, who enjoyed reading, spent time teaching, and could recite pages of verse from memory decades after she learned it. Though she found herself divorced at age 25 with two small children, she went on to rebuild her life very successfully with five children, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and at least one great-great-grandchild.
Grace had a lifelong love of church activities and found many ways to contribute, from bringing refreshments to working on the fellowship newsletter, organizing bible studies or hosting Sunday school for the children. She was outgoing, found it easy to make friends with strangers as she inspired and found the best in their nature. Grace was a lover of books and poetry, and of voices raised in song, stubbornly independent to the end.
Preceded in death by her eldest daughter Leslie Wall, she is survived by her loving children Charles Keith, Diana Kennett, Roy Summers and Erna Harbison.
Service of memory for Grace at United Congregational Christian Church on Hodgson Street, Saturday February 8, 2020, 1:00 PM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 24, 2020