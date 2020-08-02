Gretchen K. Scheffler of Eureka, California, born September 3, 1976 sadly passed away Friday July 17, 2020, at the young age of 43, after a long battle with pulmonary hypertension.Gretchen, a lifetime resident of Eureka, is survived by the love-of-her-life of 22 years, Kurtis Hooper of Eureka; her children Cole Scheffler of Eureka, Ashlee Foster and son-in-law Wesley Foster of Noble Oklahoma; Colin Hooper and daughter-in-law Marissa Hooper of Eureka; her brothers Kevin Scheffler and sister-in-law Catrina Scheffler of Eureka, and Nathan Scheffler of Eureka; and her parents, Michael Scheffler and Sharon Scheffler of Eureka; and father-in-law Wayne Hooper of Eureka.Gretchen attended South Bay Elementary School and Zane Junior High School, and graduated from Eureka Senior High School in 1994.Friends, family and relatives remember Gretchen as a caring, fun-loving person who was ALWAYS there for you when you needed her. Gretchen had a smile that lit up the world, and a contagious laugh that will never be forgotten. She was so funny, always making everyone laugh. Throughout her life, Gretchen's favorite thing to do was travel. As a child, she loved spending time at her parents' cabin, causing all sorts of mischief with her brothers. She also enjoyed backpacking in the Trinity Alps through the lakes. Gretchen enjoyed taking her children camping when they were little, and loved her children more than life. Gretchen also had a creative side to her, and loved doing crafts and making all sorts of creations. She had a true passion for FFA when she was in high school, and continued her love of cows for the rest of her life.Gretchen was very social and loved to hang out with all of her friends. She was a great cook, always feeding everyone who stopped by, and she loved taking care of people any way possible. She had an honest and opinionated sense of humor that wouldn't quit, with a firery attitude and a quick wit, making light of any situation that came along. Gretchen loved to have a good time and always wanted everyone to be happy. Gretchen put her heart and soul into everything that came along her way, bringing cheer to everyone's life. Gretchen will always be remembered for her love and dedication to Kurtis, and she loved him with everything she had; it was easy to see by the way she looked at him.





She was the best partner, mom, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. Gretchen was so selfless, and her love was unconditional. She found the most joy spending time with her four granddaughters, Kamea, Kaelynn, and Kimber Hooper, and Ella Foster; she loved being a Grandma and mom more than anything. Gretchen was loved by everyone, and will be deeply missed by all.Friends and family honored Gretchen's memory with a small, religious, socially distanced celebration of life July 24. No other services are scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.