Guy Edward Poorman went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 31, 2020 at the age of 94 years. His beloved bride of 70 years, Betty Sue Poorman, followed him to heaven on August 15, 2020.Guy was born on March 19, 1926 in Bellingham, Washington. Betty was born on July 5, 1928 in Portland, Tennessee. They met at Peabody Teacher's College in Tennessee and married in San Diego in 1950. After a brief honeymoon, Guy shipped out aboard the USS Princeton to help bring relief to the Marines trapped at the Chosin Reservoir in Korea.After Guy was honorably discharged from the Navy, Guy and Betty began their married life in Ketchikan, Alaska where their first son, Randall was born in 1953. In 1957, the family moved to Palo Alto, California where Guy attended Stanford University on a Kellogg Foundation Fellowship grant and Betty taught kindergarten classes. After Stanford, Guy began his career as an elementary school administrator in Mill Valley California where their second son, Gary was born in 1960. Later that year, Guy was hired as the principal of the Eaton School in San Jose California where he served for 9 years. Their third son Scott was born in San Jose in 1963.The family spent 2 years in the small town of Arnold, California in the Sierra Nevada mountains and then 5 years on the central California coast in Cambria where Guy worked as the principal of the local elementary school. Their three sons benefitted greatly from the loving attention of their mother at home and the ever watchful eye of their father/principal at school. In 1985, Guy finished his 32-year career in education as the superintendent of the Rohnerville School in the northern California town of Fortuna where sons Gary and Scott graduated from high school.As retired empty-nesters, Guy and Betty spent the next 18 years visiting their children and grandchildren, and traveling to all 50 states and 6 Canadian provinces. Throughout their life together, Guy and Betty always found time to teach and serve in their local church. The only thing that eclipsed their love for each other was their love for Jesus.From 2003 until 2013, Guy and Betty spent their summers in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and winters in Arroyo Grande, California. As age took its toll, they stayed together into assisted living, through dementia and even as Covid-19 claimed their lives. They are together now, and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren can look forward to a Poorman family reunion in Glory because of a family legacy of faith in Jesus.A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020. For more information, please contact Gary Poorman at:prguy5@hotmail.com