1930 - 2019

Gwendolyn Isabelle Emery (Lakeway) passed away on February 19, 2019 in Bandon, Oregon from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. She was 88.

Gwen was born on April 11, 1930 in Littleton, New Hampshire. Her parents were Merton and Grace (Johnston) Lakeway. She was the eldest of three girls. Gwen attended various schools in Littleton and graduated from Littleton High School, class of 1948.

At the age of 16 she began what would be her lifelong career working as a telephone operator at the telephone company.

In 1949 she met the love of her life, Raymond G. Emery and they were married on November 19th of the same year. They had four children: Judith (Will) Pope, Deborah (Michael) Falvey, Alan (Kelley) Emery and Barbara (Ron) Hahn. She also had eight grandchildren: Andrew Salyer, Richard Hahn, Jennifer Emery, Christopher Emery, Diedre Falvey, Daniel Emery, Darcy Falvey and Hannah Emery. Gwen loved her family very much.

In 1961 the family moved across the country to Camas, Washington. Two years later they relocated to Eureka, California. Gwen worked at Pacific Telephone and was one of the last cord board telephone operators working when the office closed in 1983.

After retirement, Gwen and Ray moved to Lakeland, Florida. Gwen continued to live in Lakeland after Ray passed away in 1992. She was active in her community and received an award for Outstanding Volunteer of the Year from the city of Lakeland.

Gwen was involved with many organizations including the Communication Workers of America, the Telephone Pioneers Organization and the Mobile Homeowners Association of Florida.

She enjoyed painting, crafting and travelling. Gwen also enjoyed pulling a slot machine handle or two in Reno and going to the Humboldt County fair in Ferndale to bet on the ponies. She had a great sense of and loved listening to music.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents Merton and Grace, her husband Raymond, her sister Joan Boynton, her daughter Barbara and her grandsons Andrew Salyer and Richard Hahn.

She is survived by her sister Dolores Naish, three of her four children, six of her eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 5-8pm at Angelos Pizza in Eureka. Gwen will be interred in the Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton, New Hampshire at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pacific View Memory Care (Bandon, OR) and South Coast Hospice (Coos Bay, OR) for the loving care they provided to Gwen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or to your local Hospice Organization. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 1, 2019