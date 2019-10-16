|
|
HANNAH HAYHURST
2000-2019
Hannah Elizabeth Hayhurst was born April 18th, 2000 in Gualala, CA. She passed away on July 4th, 2019 at age 19. Hannah moved to Eureka at the age of 10 months. Hannah is remembered as a loving, sweet, kind young lady who was deeply committed to her love for her family, friends and pets. Hannah loved spending time at the beach, hiking in the redwoods and making s'mores for everyone. Remembering her beautiful singing voice, her love of dance and theatre and her incredible sense of humor brings wonderful memories to all who loved her. Hannah was a very talented cook and a beautiful artist who loved to paint. Her paintings will remain family treasures in the years to come. All who knew her feel that a special light has left this world with the loss of Hannah. Hannah was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Mary Hayhurst and by her grandmother Elizabeth Creaghe. Hannah is survived by her parents Robert Hayhurst and Lynn Creaghe-Hayhurst, her grandfather Ronald Creaghe and her godmother Melody Hayhurst. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass scheduled for Hannah on Saturday October 26 at 11:00 am at St. Bernards Church, 615 H St. Eureka with a reception afterwards at the Wharfinger Building #1 Marina Way, Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 16, 2019