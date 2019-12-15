|
HAROLD J. MENDES
1926-2019
Harold was born December 18, 1926, in Eureka California to Joe and Ermalinda Mendes and left this world on November 25, 2019 at UCSF following heart failure, just short of his 93rd birthdate.
He spent his years growing up in Eureka, going through grammar school and graduating from Eureka High School, where he first met his future wife Donna Bertain.
Upon graduating from High School, he joined the US Navy during World War II, serving in the Medical Corp. He was discharged after the war and returned to Eureka where he and Donna were married.
He started his working career early in life riding his bicycle after school selling subscriptions and delivering newspapers for the, then Humboldt Standard, evening paper. When he got his drivers license, he got a job at Neilson Feed on Broadway delivering locally after school.
Upon coming home from the service and marrying Donna, he got a job working at Safeway market where he soon was offered a job with the Borden Dairy Co. selling and delivering their products twice a week to Cresent City and south to Laytonville. That was the year that biscuits came out in a tube and whipped cream came out in a spray can. What fun he had demonstrating his whipping cream! On weekends he worked at Cannam's Market on Huntoon Street in Eureka. Working two jobs he was able to get a G.l. loan and he and Donna bought their first home in Eureka.
When Cannam's expanded their store To Henderson Center Harold was offered the job of managing the store which started his career in the grocery business. Because he and Donna were blessed with 5 sons the first 10 years of their marriage, he began wishing he could own a store of his own to provide for his family. Soon his wish came true when his in-laws living in Garberville told him a brand-new little market in Redway was for sale and they would finance it for him. He jumped on the opportunity!
After a month notice to his Boss, he packed up Donna and the 5 little boys and moved to Redway and started Mendes Food Center. After moving to Redway Harold and Donna were blessed with 2 more children. Having a total of six boys and 1 daughter. He liked to say he had "Six hits and a miss!"
Over the years he worked long hours enlarging the store 3 times. After 27 years in Groceries he decided to sell to Harold Murrish and moved on to another venture. He heard of the need for storage and liked the idea. He built a Mini Storage in Redway and then one in Fortuna, eventually leasing it to his son Mike and wife Susan.
He worked the Redway Storage until age 91 when he leased it to his daughter Missy and husband Jeff.
Through the years he was a member of the Garberville Redway Chamber of Commerce. Serving a one-year term as President. He was also a long-time member of the Garberville Rotary Club where he also served a year as President. He was an honorary member of the Fortuna Rotary Club. He was known in Rotary for his whoopie cushion shenanigans! Donna always said he was her number 8 kid she could never get raised! He was also a past member of the Ingomar Club and Ducks Unlimited.
He spent many fun years hunting with his Marysville friends. He also treasured the years he and Donna camped and drove dune-buggies with friends at Black Sands Beach. Being an organizer, he managed to make many trips in his 5th wheel trailer with Donna across country to visit son Don and Kathye in Virginia. Visiting many friends across the states.
One of the greatest highlights of his life was being able to take his Mother and Father on their 50th wedding anniversary back to his Dad's homeland the Azores Islands, where his father had left at age 13 to make his way in the United States.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and one son Gary.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Donna. Sons Don (Kathye), Tom (Cynthia), Tim (Diane) Dennis, Mike (Susan) and daughter Missy (Jeff). Nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren. One brother Adrian of Walnut Creek. His brother in- law Haley Bertain of Santa Rosa, His Aunt Betty Lou Hamblin of Eureka and numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends!
A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held in Fortuna, California at the River Lodge Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00p.m.
With heavy hearts, his remains will be buried with a private gathering at Garberville Cemetery in Mendes Family plot.
A very sad day in the Mendes Family.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 15, 2019