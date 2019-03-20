|
|
HARRIET MILDRED GOBLE
Family surrounded Harriet Mildred Goble when she died peacefully at home on March 3rd, 2019 at the age 84. Ron Goble, husband of 58 years, sat by her side. Harriet was born on December 26, 1934 in Montrose, Colorado, to Harold and Mildred Hubert. Her parents resettled in Fortuna, CA. Harriet taught school and music for decades.
All are welcome to join her Celebration of life at the Monday Club in Fortuna on April 7th from 12p-3p. RSVP via [email protected]
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 20, 2019