January 21, 2019 marks the passing of the red headed fire cracker, Harriet Lucille Christiansen. This world will be a little duller without her vivacious smile, contagious laugh and warm sincere hugs. She came to earth in a jumbo pack - being one of two. Her and her twin Harold were born on November 2, 1940 in Chico California to Vera and Harold Godfrey. The family moved to Humboldt where Harriet grew up in a home near the court house in very different Eureka than what we see now. Back then her and Harrold would run to the corner market, meet friends to play at the park and basically had a run of north town. She graduated from Eureka High, class of 1958.

From there the young woman followed her heart and took on adventures that landed in her as far off as Japan and little closer to home, the eastern sea board of the United States. Finding herself back home in between adventures, Harriet reconnected with her long time friend from High School, Mary (Hess) Christiansen. As the story goes, Mary's husband Ken had a handsome rather wild younger brother named Theodore and Mary couldn't help but do a little matchmaking and introduce the two. Harriet and Ted hit it off but life took them separate directions. After returning from a stint in the Navy, as fate would have it, Ted found the love of his life again and this time was determined she would not get away. They headed off on an escapade to Lake Tahoe and tied the knot in Reno Nevada. Two boys made the family complete, Kevin born in 1970 and Louis born in 1975. The family moved to North Dakota when the boys where little. There Ted worked as diesel mechanic and Harriet began an academic pursuit to gain administrative skills.

Following where work was available the family was eventually back in Eureka where they raised the boys on McFarlan Street and lived out the rest of their years. The boys were surrounded by girl cousins who played, doted, teased, and baby sat them. From Ted's side of the family there was Ken's girls, Carol, Theresa and Wendy. Harold, Harriet's twin brother, had three girls of his own, Lisa, Vickie and Jill. Harriet loved them all and kept in touch with each one of them. Beyond her family the love extended. Harriet had a heart for people and a desire to care for them. She continued her education and became a Certified Nurses Aid. For many years the patients at St. Joe's were comforted by her presence at their bedside during the night watch.

Ted and Harriet were a main stay at the Moose Lodge in Eureka following the path of Harriet's parents. They took on the leadership roles, with Harriet filling every office available to women of The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #636. The boys grew up dancing with the older ladies on the hard wood floors of the lodge and eventually headed out to make lives of their own.

Kevin had his mother's love for adventure, and Harriet lived vicariously through the tales of his travels, as he and wife Jeanene with two of the most bright beautiful girls, Emily and Abby, moved across the western United States while Keven designed and built roads and bridges. Louis stayed close to home working in the hospitality trade and gave Harriet the mini version of herself, a beautiful red headed granddaughter, Taylor. While Taylor grew, she was with Grandma Harriet more often then not, reading books snuggled on the sofa or "helping" grandma play solitaire. When Louis married Tamela the grandkid pool grew and four more granddaughters, Kate, Tess, Joselyn, and Sarajane were added and then came the big surprise, a boy of all things, Aiden, the grandson who is the spitting image of his father with eyes at match Harriet's.

Ted passed away in 2009. Harriet battled and beat cancer twice in her life but continued health problems took their tole as they all too often do. Harriet found the need for assisted care and Kevin moved her close to him and Jeanene and the girls up in Medford, Oregon. Harriet's nieces were close by as well and visits from all the family were regular and greatly appreciated. This last Christmas, Harriet met her first great-grandbaby, Sierra, and gave the toddler an angel ornament from her mini Christmas tree. Sierra loved her angel. We loved our red headed angel as well, and will miss her deeply. A Celebration of her life will be held this summer with extended family and friends. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 13, 2019