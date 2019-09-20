|
|
HARRY E.
"MICKEY" DILLON
1929-2019
Born in Woodsen, OR to Herbert Dillon, a logger, and Helen Dillon, an RN. They moved to Eureka when "Mickey" was 5 years old. He went to Eureka Schools and played coronet in the school band. He quit school, left home when he was 16 and worked for local cattle ranchers. He met his future wife, Elaine Bess, at Redwood Acres.
He was preceeded in death by his dad Herb, mom Helen, brother Corky, niece Ky, and wonderful grandson Karl Giacomini.
Mickey got into logging at age 19 and they married 2 years later. He was a high climber and rigged trees for the logging on his jobs. He joined the Operating Engineers in 1957.
His work in construction included running rock crushing plants, which he loved and ran quite a few years. He ran the crusher that made the dolices for the north and south Jetty's.
He worked in logging and construction, weather related, he didn't work in the winter time. He maintained their rentals and he and Elaine traveled extensively. A few times, he didn't start work until after his daughter Pam was out of school for summer vacation.
Mickey had horses all his life and was involved in many ropings, rodeos and rides. He loved the Sonoma County Trail Blazers, they were a big part of his life.
He loved to fish and hunt. Loved Trinity Lake and their trailerable houseboat. He loved his shop and was always fixing or building something. He loved his Masonic Lodge and it was a big part of his life. He retired in 1984, had spent lots of time with his grandkids.
Mickey was one special guy. Everyone who met him liked him. We miss him like crazy.
Mickey is survived by his wife of 68 years Elaine, daughter Pam, granddaughter Tiffany Holmes, great granddaughters Kodi and Dusti Holmes, Clara and Karly Giacomini, nephew Bob Dillon, niece Linda, grand niece Shawna and Sister-in-law Gladys Dillon.
At Mickey's request, there will be no service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 20, 2019