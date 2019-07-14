Heidi D. Deskins



8/26/1985 - 6/11/2019

Heidi went to Heaven on June 11, 2019. Our beautiful girl was so special and had a sparkle like no other. She was charismatic and had an infectious smile and laugh. In April 2017, Heidi was diagnosed with bladder cancer and was in for a fight. She was very brave throughout all her chemo treatments, procedures and surgeries. On her last trip to UCSF, she was sent home Dec. 29th, 2018. Thank you Hospice of Humboldt for your professional and loving care to Heidi and her family.

Heidi was preceded in death by her Grandma Dixie Cardoza, Papa Albert Cardoza and Grandpa Roger Nelson and Aunt Carol Champion.

She is survived by her love and best friend, Brent Moulton, and their children Malania and Carson, parents Dave and Kathy Deskins, sister Kelli Pacheco and husband Dan.

Please join us to celebrate Heidi on July 20th, 2019. Eureka First Baptist Church at 3:00pm. Reception to immediately follow at The Wharfinger Building #1 Marina Way, Eureka, Ca. 95503

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Heidi's name to Hospice of Humboldt 3327 Timber Fall Ct. Eureka 95503 or California Cancer Crusher P.O Box 3654 Eureka, CA. 95502 or at cacancercrusher.org Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 14, 2019