HELEN LORETTA SUESS

1922 - 2019

Helen Loretta Suess was called home to be with her Lord on June 22, 2019. She was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Henry and Eva Schwartz. Helen was one of eight children. In the 1940's the Schwartz family moved to Lodi, California and later to Orland, California, where Helen graduated from high school. After moving back to Lodi, Helen met and married LeRoy Charles Suess and was married for 65 years before LeRoy was called to be with his Lord. They spent their life raising their family and enjoying the many activities of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Recently Helen became a great-great grandmother.

Together LeRoy and Helen built their life starting their own electrical contracting business in Manteca, California and also enjoyed ranching. They operated a cattle and hay ranch for many years. In 2002 they moved to McKinleyville, California where they enjoyed their last days together. Helen was a faithful servant of God and loved the Lord, committing her life to him at a young age. She loved her church, New Heart Community Church and had many friends there.

Helen is survived by her son Mardy Suess, daughter Brenda and husband Pete Peterson. Grandchildren Valerie and husband Tim Lakey, Christine and husband Everett Easley, Angie Krueg, Ryan and wife Jennifer Peterson, Mark Peterson and fiancée Caitlin Madsen. Great grandchildren Nick and wife Leslie Lakey, Mandy Lakey and fiancée Riley Larranaga, Alex and wife Mandy Easley, Seth Easley, Hayley Easley, Karly Krueg, Korina Krueg, Tanner Peterson, Josie Peterson and Emmett Foster. Great-great granddaughter Lucy Lakey.

She is also survived by her brother Marvin and wife Charlene Schwartz. A graveside service will be at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California on June 28, 2019 at 11 am. A Celebration of Life service will be at New Heart Community Church in McKinleyville, California on July 20, 2019.