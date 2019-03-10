HENRY ARNOLD

BECK SR.



1929 - 2019

Henry Arnold Beck, Sr. passed on February 22, 2019, peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Eureka, California. He was born on August 9, 1929 to Henry E. and Charlotte (McLaughlin) Beck in Orleans, California. He was a member of the Karuk Tribe and grew up on the Beck ranch above Dolans Bar with his siblings, Oren, Walt, Barbara, Ran, and Elsie until he left to join the Navy in 1945 with his older brothers, later to be joined by his youngest brother, Ran. He proudly served for 20 years stationed in the Pacific. Upon retirement, he returned to Humboldt County and began working in the lumber mills until he received his Class A license and moved onto being a logging truck driver. He worked for Paul Jackson Trucking, hauling logs from the mountains in Hoopa to the mills on the Coast for over 20 years.

It is difficult to put into words how wonderful a soul Henry was. He was a loving father, uncle, and grandfather. He was generous beyond compare and a hero to his children and grandchildren. His influence reached so many. He loved his family deeply and was deeply loved in return. He will be remembered and missed by many.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Valery (Beck) Tuey, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Oren and Walt, his wife, and his son.

A celebration of his life will be held on Father's Day weekend in June of 2019 in Henry's hometown of Orleans, California.