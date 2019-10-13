|
HENRY (HANK) DROZDZAL
1/15/1939-9/28/2019
Henry died from long term Parkinsons Disease (20 yrs) & Dementia in Windsor, CA on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1939 to parents, Ignatz & Melania Drozdzal in New Castle, PA. When he was three the family moved to Eureka, CA to join his 2 brothers & 3 sisters.
He is preceded in death by both parents; Ignatz & Melania, brothers; Zenon L. Niekrasz & Albert Niekrasz, sisters; Virginia Walker, Frances Thrasher & Adele Ekker, sister in law; Jean Niekrasz Antonsen.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Thais Drozdzal & her children; Mark Messier, Pamela McVee, William & Neil Bowdoin. His sister in law; Donna Niekrasz-Hunter, nieces; Virginia Niekrasz-Laurent & Andrea Ekker, nephews; Michael Niekrasz & wife Lynn, Greg Niekrasz & wife Darlynn, Everett & Edwin Ekker.
Henry graduated from Eureka High School & graduated from Humboldt State University in 1962 before enlisting in the Marine Corps/Officer Candidate School. He was CFO for Dole Food Company where he worked for 30 years. He was very active and enjoyed gym workouts, bicycle riding & jogging. He loved working around the home doing yard work and general fix it projects. He also loved photography and having family & friends come to visit he and his wife, Thais, at their home in Windsor.
At present there is to be no service but upon internment at Ocean View Cemetery in Eureka, a private memorial will be held at the home of his only surviving sister in law, Donna Niekrasz-Hunter & niece, Virginia.
Henry was a loving husband, hard worker & caring family man. His presence will be very missed by all of those who love him and he left behind.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 13, 2019