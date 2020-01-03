|
|
HENRY JOSEPH BRAZIL
1929 – 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend of many passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at age 90, from a massive heart attack. He was born in Fields Landing on July 20, 1929 and lived a long and fruitful life.
Henry graduated from Eureka High School in 1947 and soon after became a dairyman until after the flood of 1964. In 1966, he went to work for Foremost Creamery and retired from Humboldt Creamery at the age of 62.
After a long bachelor's life, he married his widowed sister-in-law, Anita Brazil, May 3, 1980 and inherited ten children. Francis (Sharon) Brazil, David Brazil, Eileen (Dennis) Chism, Philip (Jean) Brazil, Joel (Donna) Brazil, Louise (Tim) Monson, Trude (Alan) Pape, Karen (John) Renner, Eric (Michelle) Brazil and Gina Brazil. He also leaves behind his sister Flora Cardoza, Barbara Brazil, 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Enos & Augustine Brazil, his sister Cecelia Christensen, brothers Harold and Ralph Brazil, his daughter Eileen Chism, grandson Troy Brazil, brothers-in-law Ernest Christensen, Max Cardoza and sister-in-law Norma Brazil.
Henry was a very devoted, loving, kind and generous man who dutifully cared for his mother for many years. A devout Catholic and very proud of his Portuguese heritage. He was an avid sports fan of the San Francisco Giants, 49'ers and Golden State Warriors.
Henry will be remembered as a man of honesty and integrity who loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. You could not have asked for a better man. He made the world a better place and will be greatly missed by all of us.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Bernard's Church or .
Visitation will be at Sander's Mortuary on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Eureka. Officiated by Rev. Michael Cloney. Pall Bearers are grandsons Blaine Brazil, Ross Brazil, Josh Monson, Casey Pape, Kyle Poli and Blake Renner. Honorary Pall Bearers are Bryan Brazil, Joseph Brazil, Michael Brazil and Jared Pape.
Friends and family are invited to attend a reception at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way, Eureka following the service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 3, 2020