Henry "Hank" Silva Obituary
HENRY 'HANK' SILVA

Henry E. Silva, "Hank", passed away 25 days after his wife of 76 years passed. He was one of 14 children, born and raised in Ferndale. Henry met and married Angie (Ghilarducci) and Silva in 1943. He served in WWII on the USS Lavallette, received 18 stars. He is survived by 4 children: Gloria (Jerry) Hansen, Thomas (Irma) Silva, Janet (Walter) Crawford, Ted Silva, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren, one sister and 3 brothers. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, 5 sisters, 4 brothers, grandson Larry Hansen, daughter-in-law Elaine Silva and granddaughter Mary Silva. Henry was a dairyman for many years in Ferndale and Fortuna, then worked at PALCO in Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Humboldt or or a .
A private burial service will be held December 23, 2019, for family members. A celebration of life will be held at the Ferndale Veteran's Hall. 1100 Main Street, Ferndale. Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1pm – 3:30pm.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 22, 2019
