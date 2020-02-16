|
HERBERT HESSE
1942-2019
Herbert V Hesse, who was raised in Eureka, died peacefully on December 17, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 77. Herb moved to Eureka with his parents, Herb and Eileen Hesse, in 1948 from Chicago. His parents' lives in Eureka revolved around their Catholic faith and parish. Herb was in one of the first kindergarten classes in the newly constructed St. Bernard's School, where he was welcomed by Sister Monica. He was active in the parish as an altar boy, played in Little League and was an ardent fan of the Humboldt Crabs. He grew up on "M" street and "H" Street and spent hours at the neighborhood playgrounds. On finishing 8th grade in 1956, Herb enrolled in the newly opened Diocesan seminary, St. Pius X, located near Rio Dell. He graduated from there in 1960 and advanced to Bay Area seminaries. Although Herb left St. Bernard's at age 13, he made lifelong friends, even attending the 55th high school reunion in 2015.
Herb returned to Humboldt County in 1963 where he enrolled at Humboldt State University. He later transferred to San Francisco State, from which he graduated. He served in the US Army as an intelligence officer from 1964-67 and was stationed in Salt Lake City. He returned to the City after his discharge and made the city his home for the rest of his life. Working as a cab driver before Uber and a bartender before sobriety, he was deeply immersed in the life and times of the City. He was known among family and friends as the ultimate tour guide, sports fan, and colorful raconteur. Although ill for many years, his will to live and enthusiasm for learning never faltered.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Eileen, his sister, Patricia and his brother in law,
Ronald Larsen. He is survived by six siblings, Donald, Robert, Mary Jenkins, Kathy Larsen, Judy Hull, Anthony and numerous nieces and nephews to whom he was deeply devoted and by whom he is deeply missed. He was an extraordinary uncle and big brother. Private family services were held in his beloved San Francisco in January. For information or to send condolences, email [email protected]
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 16, 2020