HILDA BRANCO
1942-2020
Hilda Branco passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Fort Bragg, California on April 24, 1942 to Eurico & Dorothy Carolo.
She was a well known housekeeper in the local community. She made many friends and volunteered during the Portuguese celebrations.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eurico Carolo in 2004 and her mother, Dorothy Carolo in 2012.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Daniel Branco, her sister Dolly and her husband Fred Giusti of Fort Bragg, Ca, sister Theresa Avelar of San Tan Valley, Az., sister Helen and her husband Tom Fereira of Fort Bragg, Ca., her nephews, John Avelar, Larry Avelar & Kevin Giusti and her nieces, Toni Boom, Joye Fereira, Mariana Bowling & Mindy Duncan.
Hilda was a member of the P.F.S.A., Saint Anthony's, Luso-Americans, and various Portuguese lodges.
A private funeral service will be held by the family. A celebration of life will be held at 2310 Anina Court from l-3pm on March 24, 2020.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 22, 2020