Hildegard McConnell



1943-2019

Hildegard lost her battle with Alzheimer's on June 15th, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Rosa Byl on August 17th, 1943 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Hilde lived in Germany until 1963 when she met her future husband, James McConnell. After Jim was discharged from the army, Hilde immigrated to the United States where they were married in McKinleyville, California on October 19th, 1963. They settled in McKinleyville where their first son, Thomas was born. They later moved to Arcata where their daughter, Cindy was born. Later on, Jim and Hilde made the move to a home in Eureka in 1992 where she lived happily until her passing.

Throughout the years, Hilde worked at various restaurants as a line cook and later a Murphy's Markets. She was a very hard worker and still managed to always put supper on the table every evening.

Hilde is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Cindy, granddaughter Jasmine, Brothers Axel and Dieter, and Sister Charlotte in Germany. Hilde was predeceased by her father Joseph, mother Rosa, two brothers, Carl and Heinz, and her son Thomas.

The family would like to than Dr.Ladika, Dr. Soper, and most of all, Hospice of Humboldt. They are the most kind, caring, and helpful people you will ever meet.

There will be a memorial service for Hilde on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00 pm. It will be held at The United Congregational Christian Church located on Hodgson and J streets in Eureka, California. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 14, 2019