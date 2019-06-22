Services Paul's Chapel 1070 H Street Arcata , CA 95521 (707) 822-2445 Resources More Obituaries for Hiram Dimmick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hiram James "Jim" Dimmick

Jim Dimmick was born August 10, 1938, in Mt. Vernon, WA, and passed away peacefully in his sleep June 18, 2019, in Arcata, CA, after a long battle with a degenerative lung condition. He was just short of 81 years old.

The youngest of 3 brothers, Jim developed a love of sports and the outdoors that he cherished all his life. From grammar school onwards, well into his 60's, Jim was always involved in competitive sports. He played basketball, baseball, was a pole-vaulter, and in later years, loved local softball. His other great pastime was the outdoors, particularly hunting, fishing, and camping. When he was not competing in sports or when it was not the season to hunt or fish, he liked nothing better than to reminisce with family or friends about past sporting heroics, the trophy buck that just eluded his aim, or planning next Memorial Day's Lake Pillsbury camping trip with dear friends Jon & Gwen Diebold. But above all, Jim was a family man. Nothing was more important to him than having family and friends around and he always had time to spare when a family member was visiting from out of town or a friend dropped by unexpectedly.

After his early years in Washington State, his family moved to Arcata in (1953) where his father took up work in the timber industry. He went to Arcata High School, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie "Marge" (Leitheiser) Dimmick. Being very close in age to his second brother, Earl, they were in the same class at Arcata High. Jim was a star basketball and baseball player and the brothers made a formidable pair. Jim also excelled at the pole vault. In later years, he and Marge were involved in the AHS Class of 1956 Reunion Committee that kept them in touch with many of their high school friends up to the present day.

Jim and Marge graduated AHS in 1956 and were married a year later. They just recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Jim attended Humboldt State University and received his Master's Degree in Accounting in (1964). During those years, Jim worked full-time in banking, went to school, and he and Marge had their two children, Peggy (1958) and Craig (1959). He also became a Certified Public Accountant in (1965) and soon after took a job with Arthur Andersen in San Francisco. But the big city life away from the outdoors was not for him and in 1973 he and his family returned to Arcata. Over the next two decades, Jim worked with his brother in a dairy distribution business, held several accounting positions, and ran a corner grocery store. His work life was never about simply making money. It provided the means to support his family and pursue the love of his pastimes.

In 1995 Jim joined the Catholic Church and became a member of St. Mary's Church in Arcata, where Marge has been a member for decades. During the membership process, they met Charles and Kay Tubbs, who were married on the very same day as themselves: Jim & Marge in Arcata and Charles & Kay in Klamath, CA. They became dear friends and that friendship, and many more through the church were sources of great joy for Jim for the remainder of his life. He served as Grand Knight of the local chapter of The Knights of Columbus for 8 years in the early 2000s.

Jim was the son of Neil and Mabel Dimmick, both deceased, and is survived by his wife Marjorie Dimmick, his daughter Peggy Dimmick, his son Craig Dimmick, his daughter-in-law Nget Lee Dimmick, granddaughter Grace Dimmick, grandson Joseph Dimmick, his brother Ervin Dimmick and his wife Barbara, his brother Earl Dimmick and his wife Jean, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Todd and Dawn Leitheiser, brother-in-law Mike Goelz, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dave and Roberta Libbey, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Patti Bell and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and other in-laws.

Visitation and Rosary Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Paul's Chapel, 1070 H Street, Arcata, CA 95521 (visitation from 5 pm, Rosary at 7 pm). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10 am at St. Mary's Church, 1690 Janes Road, Arcata, CA 95521. A reception will follow at Leavey Hall, St. Mary's Church. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Church or . Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 22, 2019